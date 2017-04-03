Minifee’s Trial Will Move to Scott County

The man accused of firing the fatal shot during a burglary gone bad will not be tried in Dubuque County. 20-year-old Tacari Minifee was granted a change of venue request last week for his trial on first-degree murder and robbery charges. Minifee is one of eight people accused of taking part in a break-in at a Key West mobile home that led to the death of 21-year-old Collin Brown. One of Minifee’s co-defendants, 19-year-old Imere Hall, was found guilty on murder and robbery charges last month. He’s facing a mandatory life sentence. Minifee’s trial will be moved to Scott County District Court in Davenport. Proceedings have been scheduled to begin on August 7.