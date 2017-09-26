Minifee Receives Life Sentence in Key West Murder

One of the men accused of killing a Key West man during a robbery gone wrong will be spending the rest of his life in prison. 21-year-old Tacari Minifee of Dubuque received his sentence yesterday. Minifee had been found guilty of First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Robbery in Scott County last month. In Iowa, First-Degree Murder carries a mandatory life sentence without any possibility for parole. Prosecutors said Minifee was one of three men who broke into the mobile home of 21-year-old Collin Brown of Key West in April of last year. They were there to rob Brown, but in the process, he was able to escape the trailer. He was shot as he tried to make it to another trailer to get help. Brown later died from the gunshot wound. Another person involved in the incident testified that it was Minifee who fired the fatal shot.