Mineral Point Man Faces 16 Criminal Damage Charges

More than a dozen charges have been filed against a southwest Wisconsin man who is accused of damaging cars and railroad arms. Back in February, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department received several reports of criminal property damage in the western portion of the county. Among the reports were car tires being slashed, a severed phone line, and wires connecting railroad crossing arms being cut. A few days later, the Iowa County Sheriff’s office took a report of similar incidents near a boat landing in Governor Dodge State Park. That’s where officers arrested 50-year-old James Davee of Mineral Point. Since his arrest, those two sheriff’s departments have been working with authorities in Dubuque to build a case against Davee. He’s now facing sixteen individual charges – fourteen of them for Criminal Damage to Property, and two for Criminal Damage to a Railroad. If convicted on all of those charges, Davee could be sentence to as many as seventeen years in prison. He’s due to make a court appearance next week.