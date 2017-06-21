Miller-Riverview Park to Re-Open Friday

A Dubuque park and campground that have been closed since mid-April will finally re-open this weekend. The city’s Leisure Services Division has announced that Miller-Riverview Park will be open starting this Friday. Some areas along the back side of the park will still be off-limits, but are expected to be open in time for the 4th of July weekend. Miller-Riverview had opened for the season in April, but was closed just days later after the Mississippi River level rose. Back-to-back flood events kept the park closed through the rest of April and the entire month of May. Once waters receded, city crews were able to begin clean-up efforts at the park. They’ve apparently made enough progress for the park to re-open.