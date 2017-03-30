Miller Named IIAC Wrestling Coach of the Year

In his first season at the helm of the Loras College wrestling program, TJ Miller has been selected Iowa Conference Coach of the Year by the conference’s head coaches.

Miller led the Duhawks to a 7-1 dual meet record in conference action and 12-7 overall. Miller was also named the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Rookie Coach of the Year following Loras’ best finish in program history at the 2017 NCAA Division III National Championships (6th, 46.5 points). Miller’s program saw three wrestlers earn All-American honors this season for the eighth time in program history and first time since 2002.

The Duhawks Guy Patton was named as the Freshman of the Year in the conference.

Eight Loras wrestlers landed All Conference recognition: at 133# – Michael Triplett , At 141# – Clint Lembeck , at 149# – Evan Weaver , at 157# – Jimmy Davis, at 174# – Eddie Smith , at 184# – Awais Arain), at 197# – Guy Patron Jr. (3rd), and at 285# – Quin Gilliam.

One University of Dubuque wrestlers landed all conference accolades: Qunicy Kalkbrenner at 157.