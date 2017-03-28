Miguel Regalado Tabbed As first Clarke U. Head Football Coach

It was a historic day on Monday for Clarke University as Miguel Regalado was introduced as the first head football coach in the history of the school at a press conference on the Clarke campus.

Regalado comes to Clarke from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas where he has been an assistant since 2008 and Offensive Coordinator since 2011 helping guide the Wildcats to NAIA national runner up this past season and winning a school record 14 games, with the only loss in the championship game.

Regalado will officially begins his duties June 1st and says he can’t wait to get started.He says although starting a football program from the ground floor is exciting, it will certainly have its challenges. He says recruiting will be the biggest priority.

Clarke is scheduled to begin playing a scrimmage schedule in the fall of 2018 and then play a varsity schedule in the Heart of American Athletic Conference in 2019 playing their games home games at Dalzell Field.