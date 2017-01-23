Midway Through Winter, Dubuque Well Below Normal Snowfall

Despite some big snow events in December, Dubuque has received very little accumulation so far this January. That has meteorologists predicting our snowfall could stay below normal for the season. Even with an inch or two expected later this week, KCRG Meteorologist Justin Gehrts tells us snowfall could still be close to a half-foot below normal for the month. On average, Dubuque will receive about forty inches of snowfall between November and March. Since November 1st, we’ve received about 17.5 inches.