Middle School Boys Accused of Touching Clarke Student

Dubuque police are working with a local college to identify three middle school-aged boys suspected of inappropriately touching a student this week. According to our coverage partner, KCRG, Clarke University administrators sent an email to all students yesterday morning. It says that three boys inappropriately touched a Clarke student on Monday. The incident happened in the school’s atrium and library. Campus security officers tried to confront the boys, but they got onto a city bus and left the area. Word of the incident spread, and other students reported similar harassment. The school is asking any additional victims to come forward, and is working with Dubuque police to identify the boys, who could face criminal charges.