Mercy’s Cancer Center Request Denied

A state board has denied a Dubuque hospital’s request to buy equipment used in radiation therapy, dealing a blow to plans for a $25 million cancer center. The State Health Facilities Council denied Mercy Medical Center’s request last week, saying the hospital’s plan wasn’t ready to go yet. Mercy’s cancer center would be a partnership between the hospital and the Medical Associates Clinic. Administrators say it would provide all needed cancer services in one location. But Unity Point, the parent company of Finley Hospital, disputed Mercy’s application, saying that they already provide many of those services at the Wendt Family Cancer Center. But Mercy administrators say plans for their center won’t be abandoned.