McGregor Man Dies After Being Trapped in Grain Bin

An elderly Clayton County man died after being trapped in a grain bin yesterday afternoon. A release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department says 88-year-old Duane Walter of McGregor was pronounced dead at a hospital in Elkader. First responders were called to a farm east of Gunder in the northwestern part of the county at about 1:40 PM. According to the release, that’s where Walter had gotten into the grain bin to loosen up some corn. But he became completely submerged in the corn. Rescue crews from four area fire departments worked for about an hour to locate Walter and remove him from the bin. From there, he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.