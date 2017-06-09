McDermott Stays Put

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott announced yesterday on Twitter he’s staying with the Bluejays amid a report he was offered the job at Ohio State. ESPN first reported McDermott met with Ohio State officials and was offered the job, which opened Monday when Thad Matta resigned. McDermott, a Cascade native said he looks forward to many more great years in Omaha. McDermott has taken the Bluejays to the NCAA tournament four times. He also spent four seasons at Iowa State and five at Northern Iowa.