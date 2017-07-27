McCarron At Texans Training Camp

Dubuque native Riley McCarron began trying to realize an NFL dream yesterday as the Houston Texans opened up training camp at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. McCarron was signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent following an All Big 10 season at wide receiver for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last year McCarron grabbed 42 passes for 517 yards and 4 touchdowns. The former Wahlert High prep impressed the NFL scouts at Iowa’s pro day before the draft showcasing his blazing speed in the 40 yard dash.

McCarron will get his first chance to make his case for a roster spot in a game setting when the Texans play their first pre-season game Wednesday, August 9th at home against the Carolina Panthers.

This season NFL teams have just one cut date to get down to their 53 man rosters. Previously, the first set of cuts was scheduled prior to the fourth preseason game. The change allows teams to carry all 90 players into the final preseason contest, giving them more time to evaluate those players. This season, the preseason wraps up on Sept. 1. Teams will be required to get rosters down to 53 no later than 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 3.