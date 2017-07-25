McCain Expected to Vote on Senate Healthcare Bill…Jordan Lawmakers Walk Out…Kushner Meets Investigators Again

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care bill with a fresh burst of drama and optimism. That’s thanks to Sen. John McCain’s declaration that he’ll return to the Capitol for the roll call. Before the announcement by the cancer-stricken McCain, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already planned an initial vote for Tuesday on beginning debate on the Republican effort. McCain’s presence will be a big boost for the GOP drive.

WASHINGTON (AP) – At the twilight of a storied career and battling a brain tumor, Sen. John McCain stands poised to deliver for his party and his president on the issue that’s defined the GOP for the past seven years. It’s a situation heavy with drama and symbolism.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Jordan’s lawmakers have walked out in protest over the government’s handling of a deadly shooting at the Israeli Embassy in the kingdom. This happened after Interior Minister Ghaleb al-Zoabi presented the initial findings to lawmakers, saying an Israeli security guard opened fire, killing two Jordanians, after one of them attacked him with a screwdriver. The legislators’ walkout reflected widespread anger in Jordan over the shooting, and the unpopularity of its peace deal with Israel.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators. This time he will have a closed-door conversation with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee. Kushner on Monday answered questions from staff on the Senate’s intelligence panel, acknowledging four meetings with Russians during and after Trump’s victorious White House bid and insisting he had “nothing to hide.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is keeping up pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and adviser of taking a “VERY WEAK” position at the Justice Department on “Hillary Clinton crimes.” In a post shortly after 6 AM, the president also said: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – “quietly working to boost Clinton.