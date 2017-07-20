McCain Diagnosed with Cancer…Simpson Parole Hearing Today…Poll: 62% Support Government Health Care

WASHINGTON (AP) – Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor. The news follows McCain’s surgery last Friday to remove a blood clot above his left eye. In a statement late Wednesday, doctors revealed that he has glioblastoma. The 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s extraordinary public denouncement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions reflected a long-simmering frustration with one of his staunchest allies, but was not a calculated attempt to force Sessions from the Cabinet, according to two Trump advisers. For weeks, the president has seethed about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia during last year’s election.

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) – Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world’s attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old is asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A group of Senate Republicans is making another attempt at pulling together a health care overhaul bill that can gain enough GOP votes to get through the Senate. Some two-dozen lawmakers were involved in negotiations that went well into the night Wednesday. But they offered no signs of visible progress following the Capitol Hill session behind closed doors. Their meeting came after President Donald Trump lectured them at the White House about sending him the legislation.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll suggests the country may be shifting toward the political left on health care. The survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 62 percent of Americans say it’s the federal government’s responsibility to make sure that all Americans have health care coverage. Another 37 percent say it is not. That 62 percent is a significant increase from just a few months ago. Concern about insurance losses may be behind the change.