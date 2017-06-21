Mayor Denies Accusation He “Played Politics” from Council Table

The Dubuque City Council’s most vocal critic of continuing a city ban on fireworks usage is insinuating that his request to delay the process was rejected for political or personal reasons. Councilman Luis Del Toro was absent from Monday’s council meeting. In a Facebook post published Tuesday morning, he claims he asked that the second reading of an updated fireworks ordinance be delayed until he was able to be in attendance. Del Toro goes on to write that his request was denied by Mayor Roy Buol, despite similar requests from other council members having been honored in the past. When reached for comment by KDTH, Buol had not seen Del Toro’s Facebook post, but categorically denied taking political actions from the council table. During the meeting that contained the first reading of the ordinance, Del Toro did not mention his upcoming absence or a desire to have the second reading pushed back. Buol says that had the request come during that meeting, he would have honored it. The second reading of the ordinance passed on a 6-0 vote of the council members who were present on Monday. A move to waive the requirement that it be approved three times failed to receive a supermajority, with Jake Rios voting against. With or without Del Toro’s presence, Buol did not expect final passage of the ordinance to be approved on Monday. The third and final reading of the ordinance will be on the council’s agenda for its meeting on July 5. Councilman Del Toro did not respond to a request for comment.