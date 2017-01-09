Mayor: Closure of Local Kmart Could Be Positive

Dubuque’s mayor says the closing of a local retailer may actually be a blessing in disguise. Kmart announced last week that its stores in both Dubuque and Platteville will be closing later this year. The Dubuque store is located in Plaza 20, and is the largest tenant in that facility. But Mayor Roy Buol says with Kmart’s business declining over the past several years, it wasn’t doing the other businesses in the area any favors. Kmart had been struggling since the retail chain was bought by Sears in 2005. Buol says losing the Dubuque store could lead to a more attractive business moving into the current Kmart space. Employees impacted by the closure will have the chance to receive retraining and job search services through Greater Dubuque Development. Buol says that’s something that isn’t happening in every city where a Kmart is closing. The Dubuque and Platteville stores are among nearly 80 locations the company says will close in the coming months. Kmart’s very first store, in Garden City, Michigan, is also being shut down.