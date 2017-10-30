Mattis, Tillerson to Ask for New War Authorization…Trump Slashes ACA Sign-Up Measures…CNN: First Charges in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security brain trust is set to testify on the need for a new war authorization as the deadly ambush in Niger spurs a push among lawmakers to update the legal parameters for combat operations overseas. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will appear before the Foreign Relations Committee in an open hearing Monday. They told the panel behind closed doors three months ago that a 2001 law gave the military ample authority.

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act, but the Trump administration isn’t making it easy – cutting the enrollment period in half, slashing advertising and dialing back on navigators who help consumers. Many people already faced fewer choices and higher premiums and other out-of-pocket costs. But President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel subsidies to insurers that lower consumer costs could cause lasting damage to insurance markets. Some are calling it a “hostile takeover.”

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (AP) – Two women from Hawaii who were adrift on their sailboat for months say they once got within 726 nautical miles of Oahu but couldn’t get their storm-damaged boat home. A U.S. Navy ship picked up Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava last week after they were found by a fishing boat, and brought them Monday to an American base in Okinawa in southern Japan.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – The Spanish government is giving time to the members of the ousted Catalan Cabinet to take their personal belongings from official buildings. But Madrid is warning them that they face criminal charges if they attempt to perform any official duties.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has expressed renewed frustration over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials. Trump’s tweets follow a CNN report late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in a criminal investigation into Russia ties. The Associated Press has not confirmed the CNN report.