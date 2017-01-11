Martin Named HoopDirt.com Division III Coach of the Week

Loras Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Martin has been named the HoopDirt.com Division III Coach of the Week.

In his first year at the helm, Martin has transformed the Duhawks into an Iowa Conference contender, highlighted by the program’s first seven-game winning streak in almost 10 seasons On Martin’s roster, five players are averaging 10 points or more per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor. The Duhawks are first in Division III for free-throw percentage at 81.2, which is fourth in all of NCAA basketball. Loras is back in action tonight at Central.