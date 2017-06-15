Marklein Praises Wisconsin Legislature’s Passage of “Cookie Bill”

A Wisconsin state lawmaker says his colleagues made the right decision by passing the so-called “Cookie Bill.” Up to now, Wisconsin has been one of just two states that prohibited home-based bakers from selling their sweets at places like bed and breakfasts or farmer’s markets. An adjustment to state law to classify those foods as “non-hazardous” had passed the Wisconsin Senate twice before, and this year, also cleared the State Assembly. Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green was a proponent of the bill and is relieved to see it finally pass both chambers. The bill’s passage came a week after a Lafayette County judge had ruled the previous state law unconstitutional.