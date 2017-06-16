Mario’s Owner Dies at 73

The founder of one of Dubuque’s most well-known restaurants has died. Family members of Mario’s Italian Restaurant owner Mario Bertolini tell our coverage partner KCRG-TV that he passed away Wednesday night. Bertolini was born in Italy, but came to the United States in 1966. About a decade later, he and his family moved to Dubuque, where he opened his restaurant in 1977. Mario’s has been a popular eatery ever since, with photos on the walls commemorating visits from many celebrities and politicians. Mario himself was a fixture at the restaurant, known for greeting customers from the bar and visiting tables as people dined. Bertolini was 73. Funeral services are pending.