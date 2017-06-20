Maquoketa City Manager’s Salary Released

The salary for the new Maquoketa City Manager has been set. The city council this week approved an annual salary of 110-thousand dollars for newly selected City Manager Gerald Smith. He was offered the position last week and accepted it. Smith served as city manager of Junction City, Kansas before resigning six months later. In 1998 Smith was fired from an administrative position in North Chicago. He will begin his new duties on July 10th. Smith replaces Brian Wagner, who stepped down in May to take an administrative position in Tipton.