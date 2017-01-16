Many Dubuque Streets Ice-Covered, Travel With Caution

You’ll certainly want to allow yourself some extra time to get wherever you need to go today. A mixture of precipitation moved into the Dubuque area overnight and has put a layer of ice on most of Dubuque’s city streets. At least a tenth of an inch of ice covers many areas, which is making travel difficult, especially for those who live on or near the hilly parts of Dubuque. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the major highways into and out of the city are at least partially covered with ice as well. Continued freezing rain is expected through the noon hour, which will likely add to the ice coverage. After that, we can expect the precipitation to change over to all rain.