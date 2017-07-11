Manure Runoff Kills 1,300 Fish near Luxemburg

As many as 1,300 fish have died as a result of a manure spill in the northwest corner of Dubuque County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it is investigating a fish kill that happened late last week on the east side of the White Pine Hollow State Preserve near Luxemburg. The DNR says a nearby cattle feedlot is the source of the manure runoff. 1,300 dead fish were found along a two-mile stretch of stream. Some of the fish had decayed to the point that they could not be identified, but trout, darters, and creek chubs were among the species found. The DNR reports that the owners of the feed lot have cooperated with their investigation. They’ve cleaned up the manure spill and blocked any additional flow into the stream.