Manna Java World Café Abruptly Closes

A downtown Dubuque restaurant and coffee shop has abruptly closed its doors as the owner says she’ll pursue a new venture. Manna Java World Café, located in the Roshek Building, closed earlier this afternoon. In a Facebook post, owner Georgia Mihalakis announced the closure by thanking customers. Manna Java first opened in 2002, originally operating out of a lower Main Street location before moving to the Roshek Building after its renovation in 2009. Mihalakis says she will soon be opening a wholesale bakery that will be known as “Millwork Bakery.” In the meantime, her breads will still be available at the Inspire Café in the Historic Millwork District, and also at the Dubuque Farmer’s Market.