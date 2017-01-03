Managers: Grand River Center Revenue Near $10 Million in 2016

The convention center that sits along Dubuque’s riverfront brought the city nearly 10-million dollars last year. Platinum Hospitality, which manages the Grand River Center, plans to outline the facility’s financial benefit when they present an annual report to the Dubuque City Council tonight. In addition, the center hosted events on ninety percent of the days it was open in 2016. Those events brought nearly 185-thousand people through the doors, with nearly one-third of those visitors coming from outside the Dubuque area. Those numbers are all increases from 2015. The city has pledged about 383-thousand dollars in financial support for the Grand River Center in its next budget. Tonight’s council meeting begins at 6:00 tonight in the Historic Federal Building.