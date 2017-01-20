Man Struck By Semi In Dubuque Suffers Severe Leg Injury

A Dubuque man was severely injured after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer this morning. The incident happened shortly after 6 am. at Rousselot Inc. on Kerper Blvd. According to a report from Dubuque police, 64 year old Michael Szwed of Lockport, Illinois pulled alongside the building to drop off a load of cargo at the business. Szwed was backing the semi up parallel to the building to line up a door on his trailer with the port of the building. At the same time 51 year old Kevin Kluesner of Dubuque was attempting to remove the cap from the building’s port and didn’t realize the semi was backing up. Kluesner was pinned between the trailer. Szwed heard a loud scream and immediately drove forward unpinning Kluesner. He was transported to Finley Hospital with a severe leg injury. He was later transported to U of I Hospitals and Clinics. The incident remains under investigation.