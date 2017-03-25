Man Sentenced For Possessing Child Porn

A Grant County man will be going to prison for possessing child pornography. Documents 42 year old Steven Hughes of Blue River pleaded no contest this week to 3 counts of possession of child porn and was sentenced to three years in prison by Grant County Circuit Judge Robert VanDeHey. Last October authorities searched Hughes’ home and found three sexually explicit images of children on a hard drive. Hughes admitted to searching for child porn on the internet. After serving his prison time, Hughes will be placed on ten years of extended supervision and must register as a sex offender.