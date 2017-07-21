Man Passes Bad Checks At Two Casey’s Stores



Dubuque police are looking for a man who passed several bad checks at two Casey’s General Store locations earlier this year. The incidents happened between February and April. Two checks were passed at the Casey’s on Peru Road, while two others were passed at the Rockdale Road location. The four checks totaled 264 dollars. The suspect appears to be around five feet tall in his mid to late 40s. The police department has posted an image of the suspect on their ID4PD website. That same image is posted on our website KDTH.com.