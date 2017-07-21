Man Injured in Zwingle Fire Identified

The name of a man badly injured in a house fire in Zwingle has been released. 30-year-old Timothy Ryan is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. There’s no word on his condition. Ryan was inside a home on South Main Street in Zwingle when fire broke out there early Wednesday morning. Crews from four area fire departments responded, but the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene. The home is being called a total loss. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.