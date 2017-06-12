Man Injured in Sunday AM Shooting Identified

Dubuque Police have identified the person who was injured in a shooting early yesterday morning. 33-year-old Christopher Barginear suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back, according to a release from the police department. He was taken to Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. Barginear was injured after gunfire was reported in an alley behind the 1700 block of Central Avenue just before 12:30 AM. Officers called to the scene found spent shell casings in the area. Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.