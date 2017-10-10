Man Injured in September Motorcycle Crash Passes Away

The man injured in a motorcycle crash south of Dubuque last month has died, more than two weeks after the crash. According to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, 45-year-old Bobby Lyons died Monday. Lyons was seriously injured in the crash, which happened a few minutes after 11:00 PM on September 23. He was taken from the crash site to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It’s not clear if he was still in the hospital at the time of his death. The crash happened near the intersection of Olde Davenport Road and Scenic View Drive, which is a little more than a mile south of the Dubuque Technology Park.