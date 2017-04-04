Man Injured In One Vehicle Crash In Jo Daviess County

An Apple River, Illinois man was injured after crashing his car in rural Scales Mound Tuesday morning. A release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department says 55 year old Richard Finnegan was driving east on West Stagecoach Road, when he attempted to go around a sharp corner. Finnegan lost control of the car, which left the road and crashed into some small trees and a barb wire fence. The car then went through a grass pasture for about 200 more yards before coming to rest. Fennegan was transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center where he was treated and later released. Fennegan was charged with improper lane usage and driving too fast for conditions. The accident happened just before 6:30 and remains under investigation.