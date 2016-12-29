Man Going To Prison For Armed Robbery

A ten year prison sentenced has been handed down to a man who robbed a woman at an apartment complex in Dubuque last February. According to online court documents 18 year old Darnell Tolbert Jr. robbed a 19 year old woman at gunpoint on February 1st at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West 17th Street. At the time another woman, 19 year old Jazmyne Anderson was present but Tolbert did not rob her. Tolbert told police that Anderson asked him to rob the woman because she owned Anderson some money. Tolbert says he used a BB gun in the robbery. Tolbert pled guilty to theft from a person. Anderson has also entered a guilty plea for her part in the in the robbery and will be sentenced on January 17th. In addition Tolbert pled guilty to child endangerment and harassment stemming from a separate incident in December 2015 that was waived from juvenile to adult court.