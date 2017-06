A man was injured in a fall from a bluff in the Mines of Spain area South of Dubuque Saturday afternoon. The man, whose name has not been released at this time, was reported to have been hiking when he fell about 50 to 75 feet from a bluff. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. He is reported to have been in a group when the fall took place. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is in charge of the investigation.