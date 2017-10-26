Man Faces Robbery/Drug Charges 

A Dubuque man is charged with robbing a hotel in Dubuque last weekend. Online court documents say 53 year old David Canfield is charged with second degree robbery and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police say at around 6 p.m. last Saturday night, they were called to the Super 8 Hotel on Dodge Street to investigate a robbery. When officers arrived they were told by the clerk that a man came into the hotel and demanded money. The man, who was later identified as Canfield did not show a weapon during the holdup. Using security camera footage provided by the hotel, police were able to identify the getaway vehicle, and the plates on the car showed that it was registered to Canfield. Nearly five hours later, officers located the car at the Glenview Hotel on Rockdale Road. Canfield was arrested as he attempted to leave. Canfield possessed two bags of cocaine at the time of his arrest. His bond is set at 100-thousand dollars cash only.