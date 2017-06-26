Man Faces Multiple Charges After Threatening Officer With Bat

A man faces over a half dozen charges after he wielded a bat at a Dubuque police officer Friday night. According to a police report, officers responded to the 13-hundred block of Lincoln Avenue at around 5:30 Friday evening to investigate a report of a man trespassing. When they arrived officers learned that 44 year old Nathan Chapman was at a residence in violation of a court order. Officers confronted Chapman, who picked up a wooden baseball bat and raised it as though he was going to swing it, screaming at police to back off. One of the officers drew his firearm and ordered Chapman to drop the bat. Chapman dropped the bat, but refused to obey any further orders. That’s when he was peppered sprayed three times before falling to the ground. Chapman continued to resist and threatened officers as he was being handcuffed. Drug paraphernalia was also found in Chapman’s pockets. He had gone to the residence on Lincoln, broke a window and stole several items, including beer as well as causing damage to some property inside the residence. Chapman faces a total of seven charges that include, assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, trespassing, third degree burglary, interference with official acts, first degree harassment, fourth degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.