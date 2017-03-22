Police Catch Accused Purse Thief at Local Grocery Store

Charges have been filed against a man who’s accused in two purse-snatching incidents at a Dubuque grocery store. 56-year-old Kenneth Lear was arrested Sunday night. He’s facing two theft charges, as well as one count each of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Lear’s arrest stemmed from an incident at the Locust Street Hy-Vee at about 6:15 Sunday evening. A woman told police that Lear grabbed her purse and ran toward the store’s exit. But her boyfriend tackled Lear and restrained him until police arrived. Lear suffered a cut above his left eye, and was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment before being taken into custody. His blood alcohol content at the time was also measured at 0.197, more than double the legal limit to drive. During their investigation, police learned that Lear had also stolen another woman’s purse at the same store earlier in the day.