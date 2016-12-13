Man Arrested For Two Armed Robberies In Dubuque

Police in central Iowa have apprehended a man accused of committing a pair of armed robberies in Dubuque last month. On November 11, an armed robbery was reported at the Oky Doky store on Hill Street. The suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and lifted up his shirt to show a handgun tucked into his waistline. He left the business after being given an undisclosed amount of cash by the store clerk. Five days later, officers were called to the Subway restaurant on JFK Road after employees there reported another armed robbery. Investigators determined that the same person was responsible for both crimes, and police issued a warrant for 21-year-old Alexander Brenner of Des Moines. He was arrested last Saturday in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale. Brenner was transported to the Dubuque County Jail on Monday. That’s where he’s now being held on a $50,000 bond.