Man Arrested After Nearly Hitting Squad Car Head On

A Mount Hope, Wisconsin man was arrested last week after nearly hitting a deputy head on. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. last Friday morning, when a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling west on Highway 18, near Military Ridge Road. The deputy observed a car that had cross left of the centerline heading straight for him. The driver of the car, identified as 28 year old Lyle Clark, then drove off the road and into the ditch. When the deputy made contact with Clark, he did not realize what had happened. Clark was given field sobriety tests and it was determined that he was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated. Clark was also cited for driving left of the centerline.