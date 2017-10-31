Man Accused Of Using Fake Bills At Local Casino

Dubuque police arrested a man last month after he used fake 20 dollar bills at a local casino. In one case 24 year old Nicholas Jones is charged with one count each of forgery, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and drug paraphernalia . In a second case, Jones is charged with three counts of forgery and trespassing. According to online court records Jones had been barred from being in Iowa casinos after he signed a state self-exclusion form last year. Police say they recovered two counterfeit 20 dollar bills from slot machines at the Diamond Jo Casino on September 28th. Surveillance footage from the casino identified Jones as the person who put the fake money into the machines, which caused them to jam. Jones returned to the casino on September 29th and October 1st, but he did not use fake bills. Jones was arrested in mid-October following a traffic stop. Officers found counterfeit 20’s and 50’s in his backpack, along with prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.