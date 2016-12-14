Man Accused of Kicking Children’s Mother in the Face

A Dubuque man is facing a litany of serious chargers after being accused of repeatedly kicking a woman in the face. 24-year-old Tyshawn Cossom was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of Domestic Assault with Injury, False Imprisonment, Stalking, and Trespassing. The investigation began the previous evening, when police responded to a 911 hang-up in the 900 block of West 5th Street. A woman who was bleeding from the face told police that 24-year-old Tyshawn Cossom had kicked her several times. According to the woman, Cossom forced her into a vehicle that another man was driving. After moving a few blocks, Cossom reportedly pulled her out of the car and onto the ground, where he kicked her in the head several times. The woman, who is the mother of two of Cossom’s children, received ten stitches to close a cut to her face.