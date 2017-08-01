“Major League” Stars Added to Team of Dreams Lineup

A trio of movie stars will be making their way to the Field of Dreams Movie Site outside of Dyersville this fall…but not the stars of the movie that was filmed there. Organizers of the annual Team of Dreams celebrity softball game say that the stars of the movie “Major League” will be a part of this year’s event. Tom Berenger, Corbin Bernsen, and Charlie Sheen are all expected to attend, along with Hall of Fame baseball players including Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, and Ozzie Smith. The game is scheduled for September 3. Additional festivities include an autograph session and screening of the “Field of Dreams” movie.