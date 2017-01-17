Mackenzie May Gatorade Player of the Year

Wahlert senior volleyball standout Mackenzie May has added to her long list of post season accolades. May has been named the Gatorade Iowa High School Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter led the Golden Eagles to a 28-6 record and the Class 4A state championship this past season. May recorded 619 kills, 182 digs, 48 service aces and 33 blocks. A member of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team, she is the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Player of the Year, a 2016-17 Under Armour Second Team All-American and a MaxPreps First Team AllAmerican. She is now a candidate for the National Player of the year award to be announced later this month.

In the 32 year history of the award, May is the third Wahlert player to receive the honor. Previous winners were Kayla Banwarth in 2006-07, and Stephanie May in 2002-03.