Maahs Scores 9 in UNI Win

Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs chipped in nine points as the UNI women’s basketball team won their second consecutive game yesterday, defeating North Dakota 74-53. The Panthers jumped out to the lead early, building a ten-point advantage by the end of the first quarter. They then led by fifteen at halftime and continued to build on the advantage until the final whistle. Maahs, who was in the UNI starting lineup for the second time in her career, got her nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. She also pulled down seven rebounds. Fellow former Bobcat Rose Simon-Ressler also saw action in the UNI win, but did not score.