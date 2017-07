Western Dubuque High School graduate Max Lyon added National Champion to his wrestling resume yesterday. Lyon, a two time Iowa High School state champion who will be a freshman at Purdue in the fall won the 182-pound freestyle title at USA Wrestling’s Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

Lyon went 7-0 in the three-day tournament, closing out the championship bout with a 10-3 victory over Jack Jessen of Illinois.