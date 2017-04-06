Lynch Not Seeking Another Term

Incumbent Dubuque City Councilman Kevin Lynch says he won’t seek a fourth term in November. Lynch, who represents Ward One, was first elected in 2005. He says he had been thinking about his decision not to run again for a couple of years. Lynch says when he first ran for a seat on the council he looked forward to working on some projects that would enhance economic development in Dubuque, such as the Southwest Arterial, the Millwork District and the Bee Branch Mitigation Project. Ward One covers most of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Last month, longtime Councilwoman Joyce Connors announced that she would not be seeking another term, after representing the north end of Dubuque for 15 years. Kate Larson, an advertising account manager at Boyd Gaming says she will run for Connors’ seat in the third ward. At large Councilman Ric Jones is also up for re-election, but has yet to decide whether to run again. Mayor Roy Buol says while he is likely to run for a fourth term in office he hasn’t made a final decision. The filing period runs from August 14th through the 31st. The general election will be held on November 7th.