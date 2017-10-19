Lundgren Participates in State Opioid Hearings

A committee looking into ways to combat the opioid crisis in Iowa held a two-day hearing at the State Capitol this week. State Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta is a member of the committee. She says the big issue is finding ways to prevent people from getting hooked on pain medications. During the hearings, some expressed concern about the seemingly unlimited amount of painkillers that some doctors prescribe to one person. Lundgren says physicians don’t prescribe pain medications to their patients with the intent of harming them. The Prescription Monitoring Program, or PMP, has been in place for more than a decade. It’s used by physicians and pharmacists to access patient information and determine appropriate treatment options. Lundgren says the committee has to submit recommendations on ways to curb the opioid epidemic to the governor by the middle of next month. Last year, Lundgren co-sponsored a bill that would require all physicians and pharmacists to register with the PMP, but that bill did not make it out of the House.