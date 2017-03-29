Lundgren Managing Abortion Limitation Bill

UPDATE: Republicans have withdrawn the so-called “fetal heartbeat” amendment.

Democrats in the Iowa House are vowing to fight a proposal that could limit a woman’s window to have an abortion to the first six weeks of a pregnancy. The Iowa Senate last week passed a bill that set the deadline for an abortion at the 20th week of pregnancy. But an amendment to the bill has been introduced in a House subcommittee which would establish a “fetal heartbeat” standard. That means that a woman would not be able to get an abortion at any time after a heartbeat is detected in her fetus. Republican Shannon Lundgren of Peosta is serving as the floor manager for the bill. During an interview with KDTH on Tuesday morning, Lundgren brought up the legislation, but did not mention plans for the amendment. Democrats in the Human Resources Committee used procedural moves to block a vote on the amendment until this afternoon. The bill does include provisions allowing abortions in situations where the pregnancy could threaten the life of the mother. But it does not contain similar exceptions in cases involving rape or incest.