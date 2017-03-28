Lundgren: I’d Pass on Forums That Become Too Partisan

A state lawmaker from Dubuque County is retaining the option to skip legislative forums if they become too partisan, but says she doesn’t expect to have to make that choice. Several Republican legislators from across the state have said they are going to boycott forums hosted by the League of Women Voters because they feel the events have become too one-sided and unproductive. But State Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, hasn’t seen that as a problem here. But Lundgren would skip out on forums if she felt that she wasn’t able to speak her mind and defend her votes. Lundgren says Democrats have been more vocal at the forums she’s attended this year, but that is to be expected from the party that is out of power. Lundgren says she’s committed to being a representative for all of the residents of her district, not just those with the same party affiliation. Lundgren represents District 57, which covers most of Dubuque County outside of the Dubuque city limits. She has attended one of the two “cracker barrel” forums held in Dubuque so far this session. She will be unable to attend the third, scheduled for Saturday, due to a family commitment.