Lundgren Expects Budget Adjustments to Pass

The lone Republican representing Dubuque County in the Iowa Legislature expects a state budget compromise to pass early next week. Earlier this month, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad introduced a set of budget recommendations meant to help make up for a 100-million dollars revenue shortfall. The governor’s office and leadership from both chambers of the Legislature struck a deal on updated measures that reduce the number of cuts this week. The Senate has already approved the new recommendations, and Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta expects the House to follow suit. Even with a Republican governor and Republicans making up the leadership in both chambers of the Legislature, Lundgren says the negotiations over the budget changes were still tough. While the reductions will be tough for several state departments, Lundgren was relieved that the state’s education system avoided the brunt of the cuts. Despite the tough process that goes into balancing the state’s budget, Lundgren says she’s proud that Iowa requires the legislature to square up its finances. Lundgren was elected to her first term as a State Representative last fall.